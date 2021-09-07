BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $167.99

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.99 ($2.19) and traded as low as GBX 161.20 ($2.11). BT Group – CLASS A shares last traded at GBX 164.80 ($2.15), with a volume of 12,038,215 shares trading hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 178.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 167.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.54. The stock has a market cap of £16.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.00.

In other BT Group – CLASS A news, insider Simon Lowth sold 78,874 shares of BT Group – CLASS A stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 172 ($2.25), for a total transaction of £135,663.28 ($177,244.94).

About BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A)

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

