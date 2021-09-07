BT Group (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Shares of BT Group plc (OTCMKTS:BTGOF) were down 1.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.22 and last traded at $2.22. Approximately 6,300 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 57,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

BTGOF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of BT Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BT Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, New Street Research lowered BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BT Group currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32.

BT Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer, Enterprise, Global Services, Openreach, and Other. The Consumer segment offers mobile, broadband, home phone, and television services. The Enterprise segment sells communications and information technology (IT) services to businesses and public sector organizations; and provides network products and services to communications.

