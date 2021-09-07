BTMX Price Reaches $0.46 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. BTMX has a market cap of $345.10 million and approximately $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BTMX has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. One BTMX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00060359 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002155 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002872 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.77 or 0.00014595 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.73 or 0.00148104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $338.50 or 0.00729431 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.99 or 0.00043068 BTC.

BTMX Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax . BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTMX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTMX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

