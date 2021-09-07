Bunicorn Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.69 Million (BUNI)

Bunicorn (CURRENCY:BUNI) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Bunicorn has a market cap of $11.29 million and $3.69 million worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bunicorn coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded 50.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bunicorn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002416 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00060588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00133812 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.70 or 0.00181886 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,344.99 or 0.07098876 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,221.16 or 1.00214796 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003120 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.49 or 0.00720485 BTC.

Bunicorn Profile

Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap

Bunicorn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bunicorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bunicorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bunicorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bunicorn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bunicorn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.