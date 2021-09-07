Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BZLFY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,370.50.

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.60 on Tuesday, hitting $36.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,715. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.78. Bunzl has a one year low of $29.83 and a one year high of $37.89.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

