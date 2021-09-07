Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Bunzl from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,370.50.

Get Bunzl alerts:

OTCMKTS:BZLFY traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.11. The stock had a trading volume of 7,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,715. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00. Bunzl has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 0.78.

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.