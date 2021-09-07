Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cowen

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cowen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock. Cowen’s price target suggests a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s current price.

NASDAQ:BFLY traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.20. 84,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,359. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.58 and a 200 day moving average of $13.90. Butterfly Network has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $29.13.

Butterfly Network (NASDAQ:BFLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.22. Equities research analysts forecast that Butterfly Network will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Perri sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total value of $840,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Butterfly Network during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Butterfly Network in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

About Butterfly Network

Butterfly Network, Inc, a digital health company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; and Butterfly iQ+, a point-of-care ultrasound imaging device that connects with a smart phone or tablet.

