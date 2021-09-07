ByteNext (BNU) Price Hits $0.12 on Major Exchanges

ByteNext (CURRENCY:BNU) traded down 16.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last week, ByteNext has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One ByteNext coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000263 BTC on major exchanges. ByteNext has a market cap of $927,040.61 and $27,329.00 worth of ByteNext was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ByteNext alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002339 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.76 or 0.00059037 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00127992 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.67 or 0.00175808 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,550.72 or 0.07551503 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,932.70 or 0.99814273 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00893465 BTC.

ByteNext Profile

ByteNext’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500,000 coins. ByteNext’s official Twitter account is @bytenextio

ByteNext Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ByteNext directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ByteNext should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ByteNext using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ByteNext Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ByteNext and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.