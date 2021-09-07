C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) Stock Price Up 7.1%

Shares of C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) rose 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $47.27 and last traded at $47.27. Approximately 7,786 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 248,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.13.

CCCC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised C4 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on C4 Therapeutics from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Brookline Capital Acquisition initiated coverage on C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of C4 Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Get C4 Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 10.81 and a current ratio of 10.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.39.

C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.08. C4 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.32% and a negative net margin of 257.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that C4 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm Salter sold 755 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $28,078.45. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,011.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stewart Fisher sold 18,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $814,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,462 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,652. 21.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCCC. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in C4 Therapeutics by 202.0% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in C4 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC)

C4 Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutic candidates to target and destroy disease-causing proteins for the treatment of cancer, neurodegenerative conditions, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is CFT7455, an orally bioavailable degrader that is in preclinical stage targeting IKZF1/3 for multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphomas, including peripheral T-cell lymphoma and mantle cell lymphoma.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for C4 Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C4 Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.