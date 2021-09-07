CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $88.99 Million

Analysts expect CAI International, Inc. (NYSE:CAI) to report $88.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CAI International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $86.00 million and the highest is $91.97 million. CAI International posted sales of $79.05 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CAI International will report full year sales of $346.10 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $337.60 million to $354.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $383.64 million, with estimates ranging from $371.80 million to $395.48 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover CAI International.

Get CAI International alerts:

CAI International (NYSE:CAI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $85.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.93 million. CAI International had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 20.59%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CAI International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CAI International from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded shares of CAI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CAI International in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CAI International during the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of CAI International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. 87.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CAI stock opened at $56.09 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40. CAI International has a 52 week low of $21.12 and a 52 week high of $56.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market cap of $973.61 million, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. CAI International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

About CAI International

CAI International, Inc is a transportation finance and logistics company, which engages in the provision of intermodal shipping containers. The company was founded by Hiromitsu Ogawa on August 3, 1989 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: How Short Selling Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CAI International (CAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CAI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.