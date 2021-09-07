Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s current price.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.
Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caleres has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $928.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.66.
In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 5,295.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.
About Caleres
Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.
