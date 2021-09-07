Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its price objective raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Caleres from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised Caleres from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CL King raised Caleres from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Shares of CAL stock opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.82. Caleres has a twelve month low of $7.57 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a market capitalization of $928.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 2.66.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.65. Caleres had a positive return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $675.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $640.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ken Hannah sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total transaction of $278,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 109,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,061,466.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 48,000 shares of company stock worth $1,241,233. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company acquired a new position in Caleres in the fourth quarter valued at about $0. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Caleres during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 5,789.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,119 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 124.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Caleres by 5,295.0% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 7,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

About Caleres

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

