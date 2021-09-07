Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Plans None Dividend of $1.00

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) announced a None dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Sunday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CLWY opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Calloway’s Nursery has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

About Calloway’s Nursery

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

See Also: Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.