Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Plans None Dividend of $1.00

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY) announced a None dividend on Friday, August 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Sunday, October 10th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th.
Shares of OTCMKTS CLWY opened at $17.85 on Tuesday. Calloway’s Nursery has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $23.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $137.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.71.
About Calloway’s Nursery
