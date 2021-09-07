Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$25.00 to C$29.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Approximately 399,798 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 4,192,211 shares.The stock last traded at $22.87 and had previously closed at $21.59.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Cameco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cameco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cameco from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCJ. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 543.6% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 114.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. 60.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -557.00 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 7.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). Cameco had a negative net margin of 1.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. Analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

