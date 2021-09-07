Canaccord Genuity Boosts Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target to GBX 162

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

LON:MBH traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 148.35 ($1.94). The stock had a trading volume of 140,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,165. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £139.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

About Michelmersh Brick

Michelmersh Brick Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of bricks, tiles, and building products in the United Kingdom and Europe. It offers extruded wire cut facing bricks, clay pavers, paving accessories, and special shaped products under the Blockleys brand; monotone color blends in rustic, drag wire, smooth, and sand faced textures under the Carlton brand; handmade bricks and special products under the Charnwood brand; a spectrum of bricks under the Floren.be brand; clamp-fired stock facing bricks in various textural finishes under the Freshfield Lane brand; traditional hand pressed architectural terra cotta and faience, and various architectural components under the Hathern Terra Cotta brand; and facing bricks and special shaped bricks under the Michelmersh brand.

