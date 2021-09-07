Canaccord Genuity Boosts Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) Price Target to GBX 162

Michelmersh Brick (LON:MBH) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 146 ($1.91) to GBX 162 ($2.12) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.
LON:MBH traded up GBX 0.85 ($0.01) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 148.35 ($1.94). The stock had a trading volume of 140,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,165. Michelmersh Brick has a 12-month low of GBX 85.60 ($1.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 167 ($2.18). The company has a market cap of £139.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 137.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60.
About Michelmersh Brick
