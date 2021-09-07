Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RA International Group (LON:RAI)

RA International Group (LON:RAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.

RA International Group stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 59.48 ($0.78). 234,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,481. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. RA International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.83.

About RA International Group

RA International Group PLC provides site services in demanding and remote areas in Africa and the Middle East. The company constructs paved roads, gravel roads, temporary bridges, helipads/runway construction, and drainage systems ; brick and mortar, prefabricated, tented, hard wall, soft wall, single-story, multi-story, and containerized units; accommodation camps, workshops, warehouses, embassies, and offices; and power generation projects, water and waste management plants, and landfills, as well as offers road rehabilitation and horizontal engineering.

