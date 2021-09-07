Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for RA International Group (LON:RAI)

RA International Group (LON:RAI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 75 ($0.98) price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target suggests a potential upside of 26.10% from the stock’s current price.
RA International Group stock traded down GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 59.48 ($0.78). 234,008 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,481. The stock has a market capitalization of £102.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.03. RA International Group has a 12 month low of GBX 39.05 ($0.51) and a 12 month high of GBX 70 ($0.91). The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 57.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 84.83.
About RA International Group
