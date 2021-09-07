Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target Raised to C$170.00 at CIBC

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at CIBC from C$158.00 to C$170.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CNI. UBS Group raised Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$147.00 to C$145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.06.

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $1.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $125.35. 228,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,222. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.44. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $98.69 and a 12-month high of $128.41. The firm has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a PE ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 28.27%. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 179.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,543,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,032,000 after purchasing an additional 991,313 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,045,058 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,894,000 after purchasing an additional 165,358 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 2.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 11.3% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 19,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Stram & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the second quarter valued at $336,000. 56.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

