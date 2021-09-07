Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $161.15

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$161.15 and last traded at C$159.56, with a volume of 273489 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$159.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$141.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James set a C$152.00 target price on shares of Canadian National Railway and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$140.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$142.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$112.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$137.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.49. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.68 billion. Analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.2915347 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 42.20%.

In other Canadian National Railway news, insider Iii Gates William Henry sold 129,365 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$154.87, for a total value of C$20,034,935.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,777,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,133,805,119.08.

About Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

