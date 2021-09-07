Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Canfor Co. (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CFPZF shares. CIBC boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Canfor from C$41.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canfor from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$19.47 target price (down previously from C$53.00) on shares of Canfor in a report on Monday, July 26th.

OTCMKTS CFPZF opened at $22.72 on Tuesday. Canfor has a 12-month low of $9.90 and a 12-month high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.17.

Canfor Corp. operates as an integrated forest products company. It operates through the Lumber and Pulp and Paper segments. The Lumber segment deals with logging activities and manufactures wood chips, pellets, and wood products. The Pulp and Paper segment produces and trades northern bleached softwood kraft and bleached chemi-thermo mechanical pulp.

