Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Trading Up 6.2%

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV)’s stock price was up 6.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.14 and last traded at $8.08. Approximately 22,161 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,784,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GOEV shares. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Canoo in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, R. F. Lafferty boosted their price target on shares of Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $9.45.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). As a group, equities analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 23,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC now owns 23,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its stake in Canoo by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Canoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Canoo by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Company Profile (NYSE:GOEV)

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

