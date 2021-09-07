Canterbury Park (NASDAQ:CPHC) Trading Up 0.6%

Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.30. Approximately 375 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,912 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.41 and a 200 day moving average of $14.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.01 million, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 0.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Canterbury Park stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in Canterbury Park Holding Co. (NASDAQ:CPHC) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 8.50% of Canterbury Park worth $5,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canterbury Park Holding Corp. engages in hosting and managing pari mutuel wagering activities. It operates through the following business segments: Horse Racing, Card Casino, Food & Beverage and Development. The Horse Racing segment includes simulcast and live horse racing operations. The Card Casino segment holds unbanked card games, poker and table games.

