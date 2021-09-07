Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $171.18

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 171.18 ($2.24) and traded as high as GBX 178.90 ($2.34). Capital & Counties Properties PLC shares last traded at GBX 176 ($2.30), with a volume of 1,049,526 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.42) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Capital & Counties Properties PLC in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 171.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 173.51. The stock has a market cap of £1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.95.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a GBX 0.50 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a yield of 0.3%.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC)

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.