Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.47 Per Share

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Capital Southwest has increased its dividend by 126.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Capital Southwest has a dividend payout ratio of 97.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Capital Southwest to earn $1.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 91.7%.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of Capital Southwest stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.61. The company has a market capitalization of $608.28 million, a PE ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $28.33.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Capital Southwest had a net margin of 79.95% and a return on equity of 10.40%. As a group, analysts predict that Capital Southwest will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Capital Southwest from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital Southwest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Capital Southwest stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,634 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.55% of Capital Southwest worth $2,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

About Capital Southwest

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.