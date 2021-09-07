Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC) Shares Up 9%

Capstone Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAPC) shares were up 9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.49 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 86,600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 320,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The firm has a market cap of $71.98 million, a PE ratio of -36.25 and a beta of -2.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80.

About Capstone Companies (OTCMKTS:CAPC)

Capstone Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer inspired products that simplify daily living through technology. It offers smart mirrors, and LED lighting. The company was founded on September 18, 1986 and is headquartered in Deerfield Beach, FL.

