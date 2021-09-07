Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen Sells 250 Shares

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $24,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Christiansen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 250 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $21,975.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Andrew Christiansen sold 750 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.30, for a total transaction of $91,725.00.

On Thursday, June 10th, Andrew Christiansen sold 500 shares of Cardlytics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.28, for a total value of $55,140.00.

Shares of CDLX traded down $5.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.81. 397,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,921. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.54. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.89 and a 52-week high of $161.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.40.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $58.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.23 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 15.50% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Equities research analysts predict that Cardlytics, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CDLX shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Cardlytics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their price objective on shares of Cardlytics to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $336,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 6.8% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics Company Profile

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

