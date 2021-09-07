Carry Hits One Day Volume of $27.92 Million (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Carry has traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar. Carry has a total market cap of $97.86 million and approximately $27.92 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Carry coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000024 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Carry alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.65 or 0.00103841 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00026671 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (PAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000046 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000061 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

Carry is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Carry is carryprotocol.io . Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Carry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Carry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.