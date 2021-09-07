Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $220.60.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $238.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $217.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total transaction of $1,103,171.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,220.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,173,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,188,000 after buying an additional 129,938 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.8% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,307,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,585,000 after buying an additional 22,937 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,260,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,352,000 after buying an additional 59,075 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,171,000 after buying an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 10.9% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 843,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,610,000 after buying an additional 83,086 shares during the period. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $206.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.88. Casey’s General Stores has a one year low of $165.38 and a one year high of $229.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $197.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.75.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores, Inc engages in the management and operation of convenience stores and gasoline stations. It provides self-service gasoline, a wide selection of grocery items and an array of freshly prepared food items. The firm offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive products, and other non-food items.

