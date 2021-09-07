Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) by 154.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,979 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.21% of Cassava Sciences worth $7,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAVA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 896.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Cassava Sciences in the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cassava Sciences stock opened at $50.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -135.67 and a beta of 1.05. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $146.16.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SAVA shares. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Cassava Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Cassava Sciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $97.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cassava Sciences from $111.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cassava Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.83.

Cassava Sciences, Inc engages in the development of novel drugs and diagnostics. It focuses on developing product candidates intended for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, including PTI-125 and PTI-125Dx. The company was founded by Remi Barbier and Barry M. Sherman in May 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

