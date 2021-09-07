Castle Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.00 (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded 37.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. Castle has a market capitalization of $29,502.01 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Castle has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. One Castle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Castle alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.62 or 0.00446983 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003021 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00007485 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $468.62 or 0.00994529 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000238 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. Castle’s official website is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Castle and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.