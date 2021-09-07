Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) Hits New 52-Week High at $141.16

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $141.16 and last traded at $141.04, with a volume of 20817 shares. The stock had previously closed at $140.35.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Catalent from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.91.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.60. The company has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. Catalent’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Thomas P. Castellano sold 2,093 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.13, for a total value of $274,455.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Catalent by 5.7% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,013,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Catalent by 84.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Catalent by 38.2% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 156,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,881,000 after buying an additional 43,210 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Catalent by 1,431.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 204,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,072,000 after buying an additional 190,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Catalent by 114.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 318,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,430,000 after buying an additional 169,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

About Catalent (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

