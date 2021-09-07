Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Acquired by Edge Capital Group LLC

Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,538 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.8% of Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Edge Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $9,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 87.0% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 67.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Caterpillar from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.80.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $209.26. The stock had a trading volume of 37,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,397,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $222.84. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.73 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 67.68%.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

