CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $441.05 Million

Equities analysts expect that CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) will post sales of $441.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $444.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $438.80 million. CDK Global posted sales of $493.60 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full year sales of $1.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $420.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.10 million. CDK Global had a return on equity of 5,754.17% and a net margin of 59.00%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of CDK Global from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDK Global by 1.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 48,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in CDK Global by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 5.7% in the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,508 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CDK Global by 4.0% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CDK opened at $41.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.54. CDK Global has a 12-month low of $39.78 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.03%.

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive, heavy truck, recreation, and heavy equipment industries. The firm focuses on providing a suite of subscription-based software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in North America.

