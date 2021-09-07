Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €4.95 ($5.82).

A number of research firms recently commented on CEC1. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on Ceconomy in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €5.60 ($6.59) price target on Ceconomy in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) target price on Ceconomy and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of Ceconomy stock opened at €5.70 ($6.71) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is €5.47. Ceconomy has a 12 month low of €3.90 ($4.59) and a 12 month high of €7.60 ($8.94). The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 444.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 million and a P/E ratio of 11.03.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

