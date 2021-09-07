CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Stock Price Up 6.6%

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) shares rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. Approximately 1,366 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,412,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.51.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 9.64 and a quick ratio of 9.34.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.12). As a group, analysts forecast that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Geert R. Kersten purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $200,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Peter R. Young acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.66 per share, with a total value of $37,980.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,051.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 29,250 shares of company stock worth $247,980 in the last three months. 12.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the second quarter worth $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 106.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI during the first quarter worth $92,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 105.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 119,844.4% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 10,786 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.41% of the company’s stock.

CEL-SCI Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

