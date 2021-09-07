Cell MedX (OTCMKTS:CMXC) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Shares of Cell MedX Corp. (OTCMKTS:CMXC) traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 72,900 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 43% from the average session volume of 51,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average is $0.26.

Cell MedX Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CMXC)

Cell MedX Corp. is a biotech company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic and non-therapeutic products that promote general wellness. Its products include electromedical technology, and eBalance technology which harnesses power of micro currents and their effects on human body.

