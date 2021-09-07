Celo Reaches Market Cap of $1.27 Billion (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded down 25% against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion and $198.47 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be purchased for about $4.15 or 0.00008829 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002130 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00059785 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 23.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.23 or 0.00130320 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.59 or 0.00180035 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.43 or 0.07111369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,875.74 or 0.99762903 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003068 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $418.39 or 0.00890425 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org . The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

