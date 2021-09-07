Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) and FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) Financial Survey

FieldPoint Petroleum (OTCMKTS:FPPP) and Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

49.3% of Cenovus Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of FieldPoint Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Cenovus Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FieldPoint Petroleum $2.17 million 0.09 -$3.26 million N/A N/A Cenovus Energy $10.15 billion 1.71 -$1.78 billion ($1.59) -5.41

FieldPoint Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cenovus Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FieldPoint Petroleum and Cenovus Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FieldPoint Petroleum 0 0 0 0 N/A Cenovus Energy 0 3 14 0 2.82

Cenovus Energy has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 56.98%. Given Cenovus Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cenovus Energy is more favorable than FieldPoint Petroleum.

Risk & Volatility

FieldPoint Petroleum has a beta of 3.03, suggesting that its share price is 203% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cenovus Energy has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FieldPoint Petroleum and Cenovus Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FieldPoint Petroleum N/A N/A N/A Cenovus Energy 0.43% -2.61% -1.21%

Summary

Cenovus Energy beats FieldPoint Petroleum on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

FieldPoint Petroleum Company Profile

Fieldpoint Petroleum Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties. Its principal properties include Block A-49 and Block 6 Field, Spraberry Trend, Giddings Field, Serbin Field, and Tuleta West Field in Texas; Flying M Field, Sulimar Field, North Bilbrey Field, Lusk Field, and Loving North Morrow Field in New Mexico; Apache, Chickasha, and West Allen Fields in Oklahoma; Longwood Field in Louisiana; and Big Muddy Field in Wyoming. The company was founded by Ray D. Reaves Jr. on March 11, 1980 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy, Inc. engages in provision of gas and oil. Its activities include development, production, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLS), and natural gas in Canada. The firm operates through four segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Refining & Marketing, and Corporate & Eliminations. The Oil sands segment includes the development and production of bitumen in northeast Alberta including Foster Creek, Christina Lake and Narrows Lake as well as projects in the early stages of development. The Conventional segment includes includes land primarily in the Elmworth-Wapiti, Kaybob-Edson, and Clearwater operating areas. The Refining and Marketing segment provides transportation and selling of crude oil, natural gas and NGLS. The Corporate and Eliminations segment includes unrealized gains and losses recorded on derivative financial instruments, divestiture of assets, as well as other administrative, financing activities and research costs. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

