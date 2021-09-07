Centric Cash (CNS) Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. Centric Cash has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000598 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00060916 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centric Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

