Centrifuge (CFG) Price Down 15.3% Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $107.16 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00002389 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00182387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.39 or 0.07131717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.20 or 0.99805165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00715977 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 95,743,696 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

