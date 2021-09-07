Centrifuge (CFG) Price Tops $1.12 on Top Exchanges

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for about $1.12 or 0.00002389 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $107.16 million and approximately $1.97 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Centrifuge has traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002135 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002409 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00059757 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.37 or 0.00133111 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $85.45 or 0.00182387 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.39 or 0.07131717 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,761.20 or 0.99805165 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.45 or 0.00715977 BTC.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 95,743,696 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

