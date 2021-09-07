Ceres Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million (CERES)

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $107,644.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for about $151.18 or 0.00322945 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00060270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.91 or 0.00130120 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $85.03 or 0.00181633 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,341.79 or 0.07138613 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,674.43 or 0.99704419 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.21 or 0.00711801 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,770 coins and its circulating supply is 7,770 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ceres Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using US dollars.

