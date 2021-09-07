Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) PT Raised to $39.00

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cerevel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cerevel Therapeutics from $21.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERE traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.07. 8,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.28. Cerevel Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $36.15.

Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger bought 21,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $275,357.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,723.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 326,908 shares of company stock worth $8,174,769. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERE. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing CVL-231, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase II proof-of-concept trials in drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal onset epilepsy, as well as Phase I proof-of-principle trial for acute anxiety.

