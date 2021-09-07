CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on CEVA from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Roth Capital cut their target price on CEVA from $100.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on CEVA in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CEVA by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CEVA by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CEVA opened at $47.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -316.33, a P/E/G ratio of 39.54 and a beta of 1.03. CEVA has a 12 month low of $35.62 and a 12 month high of $83.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $30.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.35 million. CEVA had a positive return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CEVA will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CEVA, Inc engages in the licensing of signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors to chip manufacturers. The firm offers Digital Signal Processors, AI processors, wireless platforms and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input and artificial intelligence.

