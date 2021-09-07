Chainlink Trading Up 6.4% Over Last 7 Days (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 21.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Chainlink coin can now be purchased for $27.91 or 0.00059528 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chainlink has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chainlink has a total market cap of $12.57 billion and $3.95 billion worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.67 or 0.00150720 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.86 or 0.00741881 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00044282 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Chainlink Profile

Chainlink (CRYPTO:LINK) is a coin. It launched on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,509,554 coins. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chainlink is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink . The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Chainlink is a blockchain-base middleware, acting as a bridge between cryptocurrency smart contracts and off-chain resources like data feeds, various web APIs, and traditional bank account payments. This way, Chainlink allows Smart Contracts to communicate with external resources on their own. LINK is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum Blockchain. It is used to pay Chainlink Node operators for the retrieval of data from off-chain data feeds, formatting of data into blockchain readable formats, off-chain computation, and uptime guarantees they provide as operators. “

Chainlink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

