ChartEx (CHART) Price Reaches $0.0182 on Exchanges

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 35.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. ChartEx has a total market cap of $364,764.49 and $35,094.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChartEx coin can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000039 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ChartEx has traded 31.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00058613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 25.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59.23 or 0.00126307 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.64 or 0.00174099 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,552.84 or 0.07576373 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,908.38 or 1.00031484 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003009 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $418.34 or 0.00892106 BTC.

ChartEx Profile

ChartEx’s launch date was May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Bet on Chart is a football betting platform powered by blockchain, where players can make in-play bets and follow the match at the same time. Every match is represented by a live chart, and the betting process is very similar to financial trading, players only need to predict where the chart is going to be within a certain time frame. BetOnChart (CHART) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as an in-game currency on the betting platform. “

