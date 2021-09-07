Chesnara (LON:CSN) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $278.16

Chesnara plc (LON:CSN)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 278.16 ($3.63) and traded as high as GBX 319.50 ($4.17). Chesnara shares last traded at GBX 314 ($4.10), with a volume of 221,042 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of £471.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 278.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 277.68. The company has a quick ratio of 47.80, a current ratio of 49.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.94.

Get Chesnara alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a GBX 7.88 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Chesnara’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.73%.

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. It operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. The company underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management, as well as general insurance products.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Chesnara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesnara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.