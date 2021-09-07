Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after acquiring an additional 5,193,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after acquiring an additional 2,666,433 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 316.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,934,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $202,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,277 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $125,336,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,136,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,795,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,532 shares during the last quarter. 65.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVX stock opened at $97.49 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,680.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $127.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.70.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

