China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF) Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of China Construction Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:CICHF) were down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.72 and last traded at $0.72. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 43,451 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78.

About China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHF)

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement.

