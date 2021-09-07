China Overseas Land & Investment (OTCMKTS:CAOVY) Trading 1% Higher

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (OTCMKTS:CAOVY)’s share price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.27 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 22,680 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.16.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.41 and its 200 day moving average is $11.98.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were paid a $0.7604 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 23rd.

China Overseas Land & Investment Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment, and other operations. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, and Other Operations segments. The company is involved in the investment, development, and rental of residential and commercial properties; issuance of guaranteed notes; property consultancy and real estate agency; and loan financing, security investment, and hotel management activities.

