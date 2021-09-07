China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) versus Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) and China Resources Power (OTCMKTS:CRPJY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Black Hills and China Resources Power, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Black Hills 0 2 4 0 2.67 China Resources Power 0 0 0 0 N/A

Black Hills presently has a consensus target price of $73.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.30%. Given Black Hills’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Black Hills is more favorable than China Resources Power.

Profitability

This table compares Black Hills and China Resources Power’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Black Hills 12.78% 8.73% 2.82% China Resources Power N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.1% of Black Hills shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of China Resources Power shares are held by institutional investors. 0.8% of Black Hills shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Black Hills pays an annual dividend of $2.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. China Resources Power pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Black Hills pays out 60.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Black Hills has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years. Black Hills is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Black Hills and China Resources Power’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Black Hills $1.70 billion 2.62 $227.61 million $3.73 18.76 China Resources Power $8.65 billion 1.29 $840.93 million N/A N/A

China Resources Power has higher revenue and earnings than Black Hills.

Risk & Volatility

Black Hills has a beta of 0.36, suggesting that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Resources Power has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Black Hills beats China Resources Power on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Black Hills Company Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana. The Gas Utilities segment conducts natural gas utility operations through the Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming subsidiaries. The Power Generation segment produces electric power from its generating plants and sells the electric capacity and energy. The Mining segment comprises of the production and sale of coal to site, mine-mouth power generation facilities. The Corporate and Other segment covers unallocated corporate expenses that support its operating segments. The company was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Rapid City, SD.

China Resources Power Company Profile

China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests in, develops, operates, and manages power plants and coal mines in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Power and Renewable Energy. It operates and manages coal- and gas-fired power plants, wind farms, photovoltaic power projects, hydro-electric projects, and other clean and renewable energy projects. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 37 coal-fired power plants, 119 wind farms, 25 photovoltaic power plants, 2 hydroelectric plants, and 3 gas-fired plants with total attributable operational generation capacity of 43,365 MW. It also engages in coal mining activities; and undertakes heat and power co-generation, coal-electricity integration, and other projects. In addition, the company is involved in the power sale, distribution network construction and operation, distributed energy resource, and other businesses. Further, it provides various energy solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Wanchai, Hong Kong. China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited is a subsidiary of CRH (Power) Limited.

