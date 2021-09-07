ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. 410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.

The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 7.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 39.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 31.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,088 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 4.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,612 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.

