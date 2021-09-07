ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS) Shares Down 7%

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. (NASDAQ:IMOS) shares traded down 7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $41.30 and last traded at $41.30. 410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 25,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.40.
The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97.
The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.5679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 3.3%.
About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:IMOS)
ChipMOS Technologies, Inc provides total semiconductor testing and packaging solutions to fabless companies, integrated device manufacturers (IDM) and foundries. It operates through the segment Testing, Assembly, Crystal Display and other Flat-Panel Display Driver Semiconductors (LCDD), Bumping, and Others.
Featured Story: What is a Candlestick Chart?
Receive News & Ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.